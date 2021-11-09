Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$436,030.14.

TSE:ATE opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 21.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.76.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

