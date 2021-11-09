Insider Buying: Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Tom Libassi acquired 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.55 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.19. The firm has a market cap of £113.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

