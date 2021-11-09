Insider Buying: Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Major Shareholder Acquires 37,140 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. 8,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

