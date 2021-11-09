Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Sells 4,401 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $24,337.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACTG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 919,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $283.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

