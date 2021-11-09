Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells 517 Shares of Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $14,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 776,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,030. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

