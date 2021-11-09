Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells 7,216 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $162.17. 285,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.