Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells 32,550 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EW traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.04. 1,461,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,313. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,439,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

