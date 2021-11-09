Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

NSIT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. 121,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.