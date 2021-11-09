Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $584,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RM stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,510. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.94. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

