Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 150 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

