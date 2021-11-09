Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 290,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

