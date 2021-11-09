Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Insight Enterprises worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock worth $1,146,227. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NSIT stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

