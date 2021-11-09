Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NSIT opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,227. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

