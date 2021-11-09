Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.810 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.90.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.02. 2,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.