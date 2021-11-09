INT Chain (INT) Market Cap Reaches $10.81 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.24 or 0.00361366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00224568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00094749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

