Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Integra LifeSciences also posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of IART stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,336 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

