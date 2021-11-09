Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.36 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

