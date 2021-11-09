Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,243. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.