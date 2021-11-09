International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Game Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of International Game Technology worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

