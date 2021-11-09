Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,731. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

