IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

IIN stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Get IntriCon alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IntriCon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of IntriCon worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.