Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.29. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Several brokerages have commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.