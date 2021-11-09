Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,557,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $614.55. 5,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.51 and its 200 day moving average is $512.09. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.91.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

