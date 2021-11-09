Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.78

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.78 and traded as high as $19.30. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,204,073 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

