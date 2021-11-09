Invesco Ltd. Has $217.10 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $217,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $112.82 and a one year high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

