Invesco Ltd. Has $228.20 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $228,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,723,797. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

