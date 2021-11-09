Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Paycom Software worth $240,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $511.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

