Invesco Ltd. Sells 30,591 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $235,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

