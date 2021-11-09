Invesco Ltd. Sells 92,727 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of Roku worth $248,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 347.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $277.17 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.