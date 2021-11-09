Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:IPU opened at GBX 598 ($7.81) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 664 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.29 million and a PE ratio of -27.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 618.40.
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.