Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IPU opened at GBX 598 ($7.81) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 664 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.29 million and a PE ratio of -27.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 618.40.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

