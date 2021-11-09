Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nikola (NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Nikola had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Nikola had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Nikola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Get Nikola Co alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nikola by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nikola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 9.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.