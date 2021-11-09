Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Quanta Services (PWR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $107.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Quanta Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quanta’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and grew 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by record revenues and strong margins from the Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment. Operating margin fell 60 basis points or bps. Quanta has been witnessing weather, regulatory, permitting, project timing and execution challenges, which are likely to impact its future results as well. Despite these headwinds, the company raised its revenues, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. Encouragingly, backlog also rose from 2020-end and from the year-ago period.”

10/21/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Quanta Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.66. 16,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 438.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 62.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

