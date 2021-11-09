Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently:
- 11/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 9/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,694 ($22.13) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038.60 ($13.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,607.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.03.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.70%.
