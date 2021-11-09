Investors Buy Large Volume of Autolus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 17,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,900% compared to the typical volume of 340 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

