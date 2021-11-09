Investors Purchase High Volume of CBAK Energy Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 43,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,755% compared to the average volume of 1,131 call options.

CBAK Energy Technology stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,034,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.12. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.