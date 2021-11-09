Investors Purchase High Volume of CBAK Energy Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 43,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,755% compared to the average volume of 1,131 call options.
CBAK Energy Technology stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,034,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.12. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.
