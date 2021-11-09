Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 82,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,623% compared to the average volume of 2,223 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 115,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,261. Mplx has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 101.48%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

