Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $4.98 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 276,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,402. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

