IONChain (IONC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,048.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $429,266.78 and approximately $6,048.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 94.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

