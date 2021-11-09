IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.36.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

