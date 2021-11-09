IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Hits $17.10 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00004649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

