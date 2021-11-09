Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ironwood reported mixed third-quarter results with earnings beating estimates while revenues missed the same. Its sole drug Linzess has been performing encouragingly on the back of strong demand and expansion in new patient populations and geographic regions. Ironwood is focused on further label expansions of the drug. The partnership with AbbVie is a strong support for Ironwood’s growth. Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility. The amendment of agreements related to Linzess rights in China and Japan with its partners should boost margins. Competition in Linzess’ target markets is intensifying. With no pipeline candidate in clinical stage, any setback to Linzess’ commercialization plans or earlier-than-expected generic entry will hurt Ironwood’s prospects.”

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRWD. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.20 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.