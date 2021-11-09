iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,928 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up about 2.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 325,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.