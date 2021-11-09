iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

