iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 940060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $710,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 410.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 49,478 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 223,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 69,348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

