iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.25. The company had a trading volume of 149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $351.87 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

