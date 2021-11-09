Ispolink Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.15 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 192.8% higher against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

