Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 427 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $205.61. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

