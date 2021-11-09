Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 3,050 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.