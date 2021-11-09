Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $38,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last ninety days. 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBRX stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

