Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $41,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 219 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $223.16 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.55 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average is $196.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

